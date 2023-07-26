East LA attempted rape suspect Sergio Andrew Garcia arrested: Sheriff

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with two sexual assaults and three other crimes in Los Angeles, including the brutal beating and attack of an elderly woman in East Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia, has been the subject of a manhunt since early July. He is linked to several assaults reported over a six-day period.

Officials from the sheriff's department and Los Angeles Police Department are scheduled to release details of the arrest during a 3 p.m. news conference in downtown Los Angeles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On July 16, 67-year-old Rosalina Martinez was cleaning the front of her East Los Angeles home when Garcia allegedly grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground, hit her repeatedly and tried to pull down her pants.

"He was trying to rape me," Martinez said in an interview the following day.

The attack left Martinez with a broken nose and eyes swollen shut from her face being badly bruised.

Neighbors tell FOX 11 that on the day before Martinez was assaulted, an 84-year-old woman named Angelica was attacked early in the morning. The alleged attacker is believed to be Garcia.

Details of Garcia's alleged assaults between July 10 and 15 are listed as below:

July 10: Garcia allegedly followed the victim walking near Olympic Boulevard and Albany. He is accused of sexually assaulting her and trying to remove her clothes as she walked under the 110 Freeway at Olympic Boulevard and LA Live Way.

July 11: Garcia allegedly approached a woman from behind, slapped her back, then ran away in the area near Chick Hern Court and Georgia Street.

July 15: Garcia approached a woman walking home from church in the 1300 block of south Alvarado Street around 9:20 a.m. That's when he allegedly hit the woman in the face multiple times. Garcia allegedly took the woman's belongings and ran away. Around 15 minutes later, Garcia allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was rummaging through the trunk of her car in the 1300 block of South Burlington Avenue.

Garcia was arrested late Tuesday night and jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, according to the sheriff's department and jail records.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673





