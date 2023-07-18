East LA woman brutally attacked, sexually assaulted outside her home

[WARNING: The details of this story are very graphic.]

LOS ANGELES - The long road to recovery continues for a 67-year-old woman who was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted outside of her East Los Angeles home, and the search is on for her attacker.

You can look into Rosalina Martinez’s eyes to see her pain. There are the obvious physical ones, such as the bruises and her swollen eyes. But the real pain is so much more than physical after she was attacked in broad daylight by a stranger.

Authorities said the attack happened on the morning of Saturday, July 15 when she was outside sweeping. The stranger pulled up on a bicycle and went straight toward her. She was knocked to the ground as he began punching her in the face over and over again.

And if that wasn’t traumatizing enough, Martinez told FOX 11 he tried to rape her. After punching her, he proceeded to pull down her pants and undergarments. When neighbors heard her screaming for help, they jumped in and scared the suspect away.

One of the neighbors tried to follow the suspect but when he turned on them, they stopped and he got away.

A neighbor recorded the suspect on their cell phone and investigators are hoping someone recognizes him and is able to identify him.

LASD investigators are searching for the man who brutally attacked a woman outside her East LA home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

