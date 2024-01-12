East LA SWAT standoff ends in 3 arrests

Three barricade suspects were taken into custody Friday after the investigation prompted an evacuation order for nearby residents near the East Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement responded to a report of an armed barricaded man in the 600 block of South Record Avenue shortly after 12:25 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials reported Friday evening that all three suspects were located inside a residence and arrested.

Evacuation orders were lifted and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

No other immediate details were available.

Anyone with information regarding the barricade standoff was urged to contact the LASD East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4151. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.