LAFD crew saves worker who fell below ground level in East Hollywood

A man was rescued Monday afternoon during a technical rescue after he fell an additional six feet while working below ground level in East Hollywood, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue.

After he fell, an official with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the worker was injured and unable to climb out of the location.

LAFD Urban Search and Rescue specialists performed a basket rescue by using a rope system over the top of an aerial ladder.

The worker was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.