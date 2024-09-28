3.2 magnitude earthquake hits off Malibu coast

article

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck more than five miles off the Malibu coast Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Data from the USGS indicated that the quake registered around 1:38 p.m., about 5.5 miles southwest of Malibu, with a depth of more than 8 miles.

Reports from the USGS showed that the quake was felt as far away as Santa Clarita.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The area surrounding Malibu has experienced several moderate earthquakes in the last month. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu on Sept. 12, with another on Sept. 13 and Sept. 16.

