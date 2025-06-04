Expand / Collapse search

Earthquake strikes Southern California

Published  June 4, 2025 12:39pm PDT
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 rattled near Riverside County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The quake was reported just before 12:30 p.m. about five miles north of Idyllwild, an unincorporated community in the San Jacinto Mountains. The location is about 16 miles northeast of Palm Springs.

It had a recorded depth of 9 miles.

There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time. 

