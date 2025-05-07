3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Malibu

article

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the Malibu area Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at at 9:33 a.m., with the epicenter located approximately 3.1 miles south-southwest of Malibu Beach, California.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 7.95 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.