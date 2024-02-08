Cult-favorite Dutch Bros coffee opens first location in Orange County

article

Cult-favorite Dutch Bros Coffee is finally making its way to Orange County.

The popular Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company opens the first of two planned locations in Fountain Valley on Friday, Feb. 9.

Located at the corner of Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue, the new location will be open Sunday through Thursday 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The second location in La Habra is slated to open later this year.

SUGGESTED:

Founded in 1992 by brothers Travis and Dane Boersma, the drive-thru chain gained a loyal fanbase with its menu of iced and hot coffee drinks, teas, lemonades, energy drinks, and freezes.

To help speed up traffic at its shops, the company uses "runners" who take customers' orders at their cars in line, and also uses a bypass line to alleviate congestion.

Most of its locations are drive-thrus with one to two lanes, while some offer outdoor or patio seating.