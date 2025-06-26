Malibu restaurants Duke's, Gladstones announce reopening plans

The Brief Two iconic Malibu restaurants, Duke's and Gladstones, are set to reopen after damage from the Palisades Fire and subsequent mudslides. Gladstones plans to reopen on July 4th, while Duke's will have a phased reopening starting in late July. The exact reopening dates for all sections of Duke's are still unconfirmed.



Malibu restaurants Duke's and Gladstones are making a comeback.

Both iconic restaurants along Pacific Coast Highway have been undergoing repairs and cleanup following damage from the Palisades Fire and the mudslides that followed.

What we know:

According to Duke's Facebook page, the Ocean Room and Barefoot Bar will reopen in late July, with the dining room following in September.

Meanwhile, Gladstone's will reopen on July 4, according to its website.

What we don't know:

The exact reopening dates at Duke's are unknown.

The backstory:

While Duke's survived the Palisades Fire, it was not able to escape the mudslides that caused extensive damage.

Images from inside the business show it completely covered in mud.

Mud covers the parking lot at Duke's restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It's been closed since Jan. 7 when the Palisades Fire began, so no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the mudslides.

Duke's has been operating in Malibu since 1996, but the Malibu Times reports there has been a restaruant on the property since at least 1915.

Overlooking Will Rogers State Beach, Gladstones first opened in 1972 in Santa Monica Canyon before moving to its beachfront location in 1981.

Gladstone's, which was reportedly set to close in Sept. 2023, reopened under new management the following month. A second Gladstones under different ownership still operates in Long Beach.

What's next:

Duke's says it plans to rehire staff and says they're thankful for the community's support.

Gladstone's is also hiring for several positions, including servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, cooks, and dishwashers. To apply, tap or click here.