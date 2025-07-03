Gladstones, damaged in Palisades Fire, reopening on 4th of July holiday weekend

Nearly six months after the devastating Palisades Fire, Gladstones is reopening on the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The beloved and legendary restaurant that overlooks the Pacific Ocean first opened in 1972 and was previously owned by former LA Mayor Richard J. Riordan.

Gladstones reopens on Friday, July 4, and to celebrate the community, it will offer 50% off food and drinks for the duration of the month for Malibu and Pacific Palisades residents, as well as first responders.

"Fourth of July, we’re celebrating this country, celebrating California and the resilience of the people here, and we’re definitely going to celebrate the beach, the coast and summertime," said Jim Harris, Gladstones Legacy Group co-owner and general manager.

The full renovation of the indoor space is expected to be complete by early 2026, while the deck is fully operational.

Duke's, another neighborhood staple located along Pacific Coast Highway, is scheduled to reopen by the end of the month.

Honoring what was lost

The reopening will also showcase the beachside restaurant’s updated look.

"Everybody that's been part of this rebuild has been really, really awesome," Harris said.

He explained the eatery's new artwork is an homage to some of the historic sites that were lost during the fire.

"I was so happy when Gladstones survived, and I was so happy to have a place to go back to that I loved," said artist Jonas Never. "I wanted to celebrate what was amazing about Malibu and about Palisades and Gladstones while honoring the places that we lost."