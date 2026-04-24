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Man charged with murder in deadly fire attack on elderly dementia patient in DTLA

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Published  April 24, 2026 11:39am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Man accused of killing, setting dementia patient on fire

Man accused of killing, setting dementia patient on fire

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said that 84-year-old Bang Cho was disoriented and living with dementia when he wandered away from his convalescent home on April 19 before being brutally beaten and torched by Lavonta Martel Wilder. 

The Brief

    • Lavonta Martel Wilder, 38, was charged with murder for the brutal killing of an 84-year-old man living with dementia in downtown Los Angeles.
    • Prosecutors allege Wilder viciously beat Bang Cho after the disoriented victim grabbed his bag, eventually slamming Cho to the ground and setting him on fire.
    • Wilder remains in custody on over $2 million bail and faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted of the attack.

LOS ANGELES - A man has been charged with murder following a "brutal and callous" attack on a vulnerable elderly man in downtown Los Angeles. 

The victim, who suffered from dementia, was allegedly beaten and set on fire after wandering away from a nearby convalescent home.

What we know:

On the night of April 19, 84-year-old Bang Cho was seated on Sixth Street when he reportedly approached a passerby and then grabbed a bag belonging to 38-year-old Lavonta Martel Wilder. 

Authorities allege that Wilder responded by punching and kicking Cho repeatedly in the head and body. 

Wilder is then accused of lifting the elderly man over his shoulder, slamming him into the pavement, and setting him ablaze. 

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Cho was rushed to a local hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

Wilder was arrested nearby and is currently held on $2 million bail.

What they're saying:

"This case involves an elderly man who was disoriented and living with dementia, conditions that made him particularly vulnerable. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family as they endure this unimaginable tragedy," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. 

He described the alleged violence as "brutal, callous and extreme," promising that prosecutors will pursue the case with urgency to ensure accountability.

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What's next:

Wilder is scheduled for arraignment on May 21.

The case, which includes a special allegation of a prior serious felony, is being handled by the Arson and Explosives Section of the District Attorney’s Office. 

The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyDowntown LA