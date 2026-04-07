South Los Angeles family challenges account of fatal LAPD shooting

The Brief Relatives of Lerreal Hernandez and their attorneys are disputing the police account of a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles, alleging that video evidence contradicts the official narrative. The LAPD states officers shot Hernandez after he matched a suspect description from a nearby shooting, failed to comply with commands, and pointed a weapon—later identified as a ghost gun—at his head and toward officers. While police claim they opened fire because they felt they were in danger, the family’s legal team asserts that Hernandez was walking away from officers at the time of the shooting.



The family of a man killed by police gunfire in South Los Angeles is challenging the official account provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. While police report the suspect was armed and noncompliant, the family and their attorneys claim video evidence shows the man was walking away from officers when they opened fire.

What we know:

The incident occurred Friday, April 3 around 1 a.m. when patrol officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at a gas station on South Vermont Avenue. The caller stated a shooting had occurred and a victim was down.

While searching the area for a suspect, officers located a man matching the description, later identified as Eliar "Elias" Real Hernandez. According to a preliminary press release from the LAPD, Hernandez had a gun in his hand which he pointed at his own head at various times. Officers stated that Hernandez failed to comply with commands and turned toward them, causing them to feel they were in danger. Officers opened fire, and paramedics pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene. Police report a loaded 9 mm ghost gun was recovered and booked as evidence.

What they're saying:

The LAPD stated in a press release that the information is preliminary, noting that officers shot the suspect because "he had shot someone else and refused to comply with their commands and also had a ghost gun on him."

Lawyers for the family are disputing this narrative. They claim Hernandez was "walking away from officers" and state they have video evidence to support this claim.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

So far, the LAPD has not provided further comment on the family's allegations.