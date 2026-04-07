South Los Angeles family challenges account of fatal LAPD shooting
LOS ANGELES - The family of a man killed by police gunfire in South Los Angeles is challenging the official account provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. While police report the suspect was armed and noncompliant, the family and their attorneys claim video evidence shows the man was walking away from officers when they opened fire.
What we know:
The incident occurred Friday, April 3 around 1 a.m. when patrol officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at a gas station on South Vermont Avenue. The caller stated a shooting had occurred and a victim was down.
While searching the area for a suspect, officers located a man matching the description, later identified as Eliar "Elias" Real Hernandez. According to a preliminary press release from the LAPD, Hernandez had a gun in his hand which he pointed at his own head at various times. Officers stated that Hernandez failed to comply with commands and turned toward them, causing them to feel they were in danger. Officers opened fire, and paramedics pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene. Police report a loaded 9 mm ghost gun was recovered and booked as evidence.
What they're saying:
The LAPD stated in a press release that the information is preliminary, noting that officers shot the suspect because "he had shot someone else and refused to comply with their commands and also had a ghost gun on him."
Lawyers for the family are disputing this narrative. They claim Hernandez was "walking away from officers" and state they have video evidence to support this claim.
A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
So far, the LAPD has not provided further comment on the family's allegations.
The Source: This report is based on on-the-scene coverage and a broadcast transcript from reporter Gigi Graciette, incorporating official preliminary statements released by the Los Angeles Police Department. Information regarding the family's challenge was gathered directly from statements provided by their legal representatives.