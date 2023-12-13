DTLA's Ace Hotel permanently closing

The iconic Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles is permanently shutting its doors in January.

In a message posted to its Instagram page, the hotel announced the sad news "with heavy hearts."

"There’s no place like this place. We could fill a library with our love for Los Angeles and, in particular, 929 S. Broadway — our magical home, which was really yours. The Spanish Gothic-style rooftop crown, a beacon — summoning mavericks, mystics, sun-seekers and four-on-the-floor dancers. Since 2014, you’ve answered the call with fervor and feeling and so much love.It’s been an honor to inhabit these hallowed halls and The Theatre for ten golden years, which feels as good a run as any. We hope to be back before long and leave remembering something Mary Pickford, metaphorical matriarch of Ace DTLA, said: ‘The future is yet in your power.’ Thank you Los Angeles, and goodnight."

SUGGESTED:

The hotel will close on Jan. 31, 2024.

New plans for the building have not yet been publicly announced.

