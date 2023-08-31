Driver wounded after car shot with numerous bullets in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A man was shot and wounded while driving in the South Los Angeles area on Thursday, Aug. 31. His car was riddled with countless bullet holes, but the man was able to make it out of his car and over to safety, alive.
Man shot in car in South LA on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. near 51st St. and Normandie Ave, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was driving a black Mercedes-Benz.
The wounded man sought help at a nearby fire station after being shot.
He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said. No suspect information was available.
This investigation is still ongoing, according to authorities.