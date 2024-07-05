Driver killed in head-on crash along PCH in Malibu

A late-night crash on the 4th of July left a driver dead on a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, investigators said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the two-vehicle crash happened on PCH just west of Carbon Canyon just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unknown at this stage of the investigation and the name of the crash victim has not been released.

The crash reportedly occurred on the same stretch of PCH where four Pepperdine University students were killed last year, and it’s the same area that’s seen many crashes over the years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

All lanes west of Carbon Canyon were closed for hours for the investigation.