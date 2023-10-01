Driver arrested after crash involving LAPD patrol car in South LA

A motorist was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Sunday morning involving an LAPD patrol vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and 94th Street, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 1:32 a.m. rushed at least two people to a hospital, including a police officer, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Eisenman said the motorist was also taken to a hospital and eventually booked. The charges were not immediately known. The officer was treated and released.

It was not immediately clear if the patrol vehicle was marked or unmarked.