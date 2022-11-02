Teen driving to hospital after being shot gets in crash in Valencia

A teenager who was shot got involved in a crash in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita while trying to get to the hospital.

SkyFOX was over the scene of the crash in the 23800 block of McBean Parkway around 8 p.m., where there were heavy police presence in the scene. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old shooting victim got involved in the crash a short distance from the hospital.

Officials did not say where the teen was shot. No one else appears to be hurt in the two-car crash, deputies told FOX 11's crew at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been announced.

Police are investigating a crash in Valencia. (FOX 11)

