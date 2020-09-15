Dozens of LAUSD schools to serve as vote centers on Election Day

article

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County ClerkDean Logan announced on Tuesday that dozens of Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will serve as vote centers in the Nov. 3 election.

"We're thankful for this important and continued collaboration with Los Angeles Unified School District to provide schools as vote centers in the upcoming presidential general election," Logan said.

"LAUSD's leadership in hosting a vote center at these trusted and well-known locations ensures voters have a safe, accessible, and trusted place to cast their ballot in-person."

He said as many as 150 schools are being evaluated as voting centers, with the finalized list expected to be posted on the department's website by early next month.

Vote centers at the schools will be open from Oct. 30 through Election Day.

"Voting gives all of us a voice in the future of our community," LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said. "We want to make sure every individual in the communities we serve has access to a convenient vote center if they choose to vote in person."

