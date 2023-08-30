Plume of smoke seen for miles after massive fire erupts in downtown Los Angeles

An estimated 120 firefighters were working to knock down a massive commercial building fire that erupted in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a two-story building around 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street in downtown LA’s Fashion District. It has since been upgraded to a major emergency fire.

Fire authorities said the building housed multiple textile and clothing businesses, adding the materials were fueling the heavy fire load inside.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said crews were battling the flames in defensive mode with ladder pipes, portable monitors, and large-diameter hand lines. In addition, they said the building was showing signs of compromise.

Those in the immediate area and surrounding communities are asked to limit their time outdoors due to the poor quality generated by the smoke.

South Los Angeles Street is closed in both directions.

No injuries have been reported to firefighters or civilians.

The fire comes as Southern California continues to deal with a brutal heat wave with an afternoon high of 95 degrees forecast for downtown LA.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.