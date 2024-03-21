LA Metro passenger carjacks bus driver, slams into Ritz-Carlton hotel and parked cars

Two people were injured and the lavish Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles was damaged following a series of chaotic and terrifying events late Wednesday night.

It all began around 11:40 p.m. when a Metro bus driver and his last passenger were onboard. When the vehicle approached the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and S. Grand Avenue in South LA, that’s when authorities said the passenger suddenly approached the driver and hijacked him. Officials said the passenger forced him to drive and also grabbed his waistband, which indicated he had a gun.

The driver told investigators he was in fear for his life and continued to follow the suspect’s commands and kept driving. That ended when the suspect suddenly grabbed the steering wheel of the bus and lost control outside the Ritz-Carlton hotel at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Georgia Street, near the Crypto.com Arena. The suspect proceeded to slam into two parked vehicles and right into the hotel.

Following the crash, the suspect took off running from the scene. However, he didn’t get very far and officers eventually caught up with him and took him into custody. Video from the scene captured the moment the suspect told officers he was indeed the passenger on the bus.

A suspect was taken into custody after he was accused of carjacking a metro bus in downtown LA. (RMG News)

Investigators later discovered that the gun on the suspect was a replica. However, they believe there was no way the driver would have known that.

A replica gun was recovered after a bus driver was carjacked in downtown LA, officials said,

The bus driver and a woman in one of the parked cars were taken to the hospital. The suspect was also taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

The suspect faces carjacking and kidnapping charges. His name has not been released by authorities.