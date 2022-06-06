Expand / Collapse search

Downtown LA growing despite pandemic: report

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Downtown LA
Trips to the downtown area dropped dramatically due to stay-at-home orders during the height of the pandemic, but a new report shows the area mostly bounced back in 2021.

LOS ANGELES - Downtown LA is bouncing back and growing despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Trips to the downtown area dropped dramatically because of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions at the height of the pandemic. 

But a recent report from the city's Downtown Center Business Improvement District shows the downtown area mostly bounced back in 2021. 

In the fourth quarter, the residential and hotel occupancy rates were up significantly. 

There are also 43 residential projects under construction and 130 more in the planning process.