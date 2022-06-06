Downtown LA growing despite pandemic: report

Downtown LA is bouncing back and growing despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trips to the downtown area dropped dramatically because of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

But a recent report from the city's Downtown Center Business Improvement District shows the downtown area mostly bounced back in 2021.

In the fourth quarter, the residential and hotel occupancy rates were up significantly.

There are also 43 residential projects under construction and 130 more in the planning process.