Downtown Disney reopening shopping, dining at California Adventure in November

More shopping and dining experiences at Downtown Disney will be reopening come November, Disneyland Resort officials announced Friday.

Disney California Adventure Park will open its Buena Vista Street shops and dining as an extension of the reopening of the Downtown Disney district, which began allowing visitors again back in July, with new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The stores and restaurants reopening their doors include Kingswell Camera Shop, Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, Trolley Treats, Carthay Circle Lounge, and Smokejumpers Grill, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Among the COVID-19 safety measures added to keep guests and staff safe are temperature screenings prior to entry and the requirement for all guests, ages 2 and older, to wear an appropriate face-covering.

Rides and attractions at both Disneyland and California Adventure remain shut down under California's coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

On Tuesday, California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said that smaller theme parks located in counties under less-restrictive tiers will be allowed to reopen with modifications. However, larger theme parks, like Disneyland and California Adventure, are not permitted to reopen unless the county reaches the least restrictive "Yellow Tier" on Governor Gavin Newsom's color-coded coronavirus reopening system, meaning there is minimal COVID-19 transmission.

Current tier status in California as of October 20, 2020. (Courtesy: California's COVID-19 website)

The Yellow Tier requires coronavirus positivity rates to be under 2% and less than 1 person/100,000 residents testing positive daily (~32 / 3,200,000 Orange County residents). Only eight California counties are currently in the Yellow Tier and the counties that are average a total of roughly 30,000 people, which is slightly less than the population of Laguna Hills.

"Personally, I think that we can look forward to a yellow tier by next summer, hopefully," Orange County Health Care Agency Director Clayton Chau said.

Once reaching the Yellow Tier, the theme parks will be able to resume operations, but under strict guidelines and at 25% capacity.

