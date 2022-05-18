'Donut (W)hole' exhibit in Boyle Heights celebrates Cambodian history

The iconic pink boxes here in Southern California evoke lots of emotions.

But for the Cambodian community, it holds a much deeper meaning.

Did you know here in California, 90% of donut shops are owned by Cambodians?

Donut W(h)ole is an homage to the Cambodian immigrant and Cambodian American (Khmerican), the aftermath of warfare and genocide, stories of survival, determination, and commitment to the family unit.

The exhibit by LA-based artist Phung Huynh is also a celebration of the Cambodian stories told through the lens of first and second-generation Khmericans who grew up in their family's donut shop. This exhibition is supported in part by the Pasadena Art Alliance.

The exhibition is open through May 27, 2022 at the Self Help Graphics & Art gallery. Self Help Graphics is located at 1300 E. 1st St. in Boyle Heights.

To learn more about the exhibit, tap or click here.