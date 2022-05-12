Dollar Tree aisle catches fire in North Hollywood

A fire at the Dollar Tree in North Hollywood is under investigation Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a greater-alarm fire from the Dollar Tree near the intersection of Oxnard Street and Lankersheim Boulevard. A cell phone video shared by a witness shows one of the store's aisles catching fire.

Officials did not say if the fire is or isn't considered arson.

It took 83 firefighters about 45 minutes to take down the fire, LAFD said. No one was hurt in the fire.

Officials did not specify how the store caught fire.