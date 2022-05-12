Expand / Collapse search

Dollar Tree aisle catches fire in North Hollywood

By KJ Hiramoto
North Hollywood
A cell phone video shows one of the aisles of the Dollar Tree being set on fire

LOS ANGELES - A fire at the Dollar Tree in North Hollywood is under investigation Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a greater-alarm fire from the Dollar Tree near the intersection of Oxnard Street and Lankersheim Boulevard. A cell phone video shared by a witness shows one of the store's aisles catching fire.

Officials did not say if the fire is or isn't considered arson.

It took 83 firefighters about 45 minutes to take down the fire, LAFD said. No one was hurt in the fire.

Officials did not specify how the store caught fire.