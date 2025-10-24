DOJ to monitor polling sites in these 5 California counties during November election

The Brief The Department of Justice (DOJ) will monitor polling sites in five California counties (including Los Angeles and Orange) and one New Jersey county for the November 4 election. The monitoring aims to ensure transparency and compliance with federal law, following requests from the California Republican Party regarding "irregularities." The election will decide Proposition 50, a measure to temporarily redraw California's congressional maps to potentially increase Democrat representation.



The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to monitor polling sites in five California counties during the upcoming November 4 election.

This monitoring effort comes as voters decide on a politically charged proposition to temporarily redraw statewide congressional district maps.

What we know:

The DOJ will monitor polling sites in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Fresno, and Kern counties.

DOJ monitors will also be stationed in Passaic County, New Jersey.

The monitoring effort is designed "to ensure transparency, ballot security and compliance with federal law," according to DOJ officials.

The November 4 election will decide Proposition 50, which would temporarily redraw California's congressional district maps in hopes of increasing Democratic representation in congress.

The proposal, spearheaded by Gov. Gavin Newsom, was launched to counter redistricting efforts in Texas that added five more Republican-leaning districts.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the department's commitment to election integrity.

"Transparency at the polls translates into faith in the electoral process, and this Department of Justice is committed to upholding the highest standards of election integrity," Bondi said in a statement. "We will commit the resources necessary to ensure the American people get the fair, free, and transparent elections they deserve."

Acting U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles Bill Essayli affirmed his dedication to the effort, stating, "Our democracy depends on free and fair elections." He added, "We will work tirelessly to uphold and protect the integrity of the election process."

The backstory:

The DOJ's announcement came days after the California Republican party formally requested that polling places be monitored in select counties. The request was made due to "reports of irregularities" in recent elections. The redistricting proposition itself is a direct counter to similar political maneuvers made in Texas.

Why you should care:

The November 4 election will decide Proposition 50, a temporary statewide redistricting effort that could add more Democratic representation in congress, a direct counter to recent redistricting in Texas that favored Republicans.

This federal monitoring ensures compliance with election laws, which is critical for maintaining public trust in the outcome of this high-stakes political contest.