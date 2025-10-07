Election 2025: What to know about California's special election on Nov. 4

On November 4, 2025, California voters will cast their ballot in the statewide special election on congressional redistricting.

The election includes only one measure, Proposition 50, which is a proposal to temporarily redraw California's congressional district lines in an effort to create more Democratic seats in the House — an effort Gov. Gavin Newsom says will offset a similar move in Texas designed to create more Republican seats.

Below is a breakdown of Prop. 50 as well as key dates in the election.

Important dates

Vote-by-mail ballots started going out to registered voters on October 6.

Ballot drop-off locations open on October 7.

The last day to register to vote is October 20.

Early in-person voting starts Oct. 25.

Election day is November 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on the ballot

The Nov. 4 California Special Election will ask voters to either approve or reject Proposition 50.

Prop. 50 is a proposal to temporarily redraw California's congressional district lines. It would establish new congressional district maps for 2026, 2028 and 2030. The plan is aimed at Democrats adding five more US House seats in the 2026 election. The outcome could determine which party wins control of the House.

Dig deeper:

The measure came in response to an effort in Texas for a mid-decade congressional redistricting that analysts said would give Republicans five additional seats. Other Republican-controlled states such as Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, Nebraska and South Carolina are also considering efforts to approve mid-decade redistricting.

Supporters of the measure say it "draws fair maps that represent California's diverse communities and ensure our voices aren't silenced by Republican gerrymandering in other states."

Meanwhile, opponents say Prop. 50 "creates one of the most extreme partisan gerrymanders in modern American history" and is a "threat to democracy and fair elections in California," according to the campaign against the measure.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



California relies on an independent commission that is supposed to be nonpartisan and would need permission from voters to implement the new map. If approved, the map would replace the existing one through 2030. Then the commission would take back mapmaking power after the next census.

Read more about Proposition 50 by clicking here.

How to register to vote

The last day to register to vote is October 20, 2025. You can register to vote online at registertovote.ca.gov.

If you are registering or re-registering less than 15 days before Election Day, you will need to complete the Same-Day Voter Registration and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location.

To register online or in person, you will need to provide your California driver's license or California identification card number, the last four digits of your social security and your date of birth.

Not sure if you are registered in California? You can double-check if you are registered, where you are registered and your party preference online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Any voters who have not designated a party preference on their registration are considered a "No Party Preference (NPP)" voter, and your ballot will not have presidential candidates on it.

Mail ballots

Mail ballots started being delivered October 6. All registered voters in California will receive a ballot in the mail. Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned by mail, at a drop-off location, or at your county election office. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your county elections office no later than 7 days after Election Day.

You can track and receive notifications on the status of your vote-by-mail ballot through the California Secretary of State's Where’s My Ballot? program.

How to find your vote center

Vote centers open for early in-person voting beginning October 25. On Election Day, November 4, voting centers have extended hours and are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

After receiving your ‘Official Sample Ballot’ you can scan the QR code inside to find your local voter center or a ballot drop box. You can also find your local vote center by entering your zip code on the state website at sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place.

Ballot Drop Box locations

Designated Ballot Drop Box locations can be found on the California Secretary of State's website at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

How to track your mail-in ballot in California

After mailing your ballot, you can check on its status through the state's Where’s My Ballot? program.

Once signing up, you can check when your ballot was mailed, received, and counted.

Voters can also receive notifications via email, text, or voice message from the county regarding their ballot status.