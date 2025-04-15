Dodgers legend Manny Mota recovering after stroke

The Brief Dodgers great Manny Mota suffered a stroke Monday night and is recovering. Mota is alert and responsive to commands, the Dodgers confirmed. Mota debuted in Major League Baseball in 1962 with the San Francisco Giants and joined the Dodgers in 1969.



Los Angeles Dodgers legend Manny Mota suffered a stroke on Monday night and is responsive and resting comfortably as he recovers, the team confirmed on social media.

What we know:

Mota, 87, experienced a stroke and is currently in recovery, responsive to commands and resting comfortably, according to the Dodgers.

Mota debuted in Major League Baseball in 1962 with the San Francisco Giants and joined the Dodgers in 1969, spending the remainder of his career in Los Angeles.

The backstory:

Mota is major league baseball’s No. 3 career pinch-hitter who won World Series titles with the Dodgers in 1981 and ’88.

The Dominican outfielder played parts of 13 seasons from 1969-80 and 1982 with the Dodgers.

Manny Mota was a member of the 1981 Dodgers World Series team who was honored before a game agiains the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

After retiring at 44, Mota served as a coach for the team from 1980-2013, marking the longest coaching streak in team history.

He continued working for the club as a Spanish-language TV broadcaster until 2020.

Mota's legacy includes induction into the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals in 2013.

His son, Jose Mota, continues the family tradition as a Spanish-language broadcaster for the Dodgers.