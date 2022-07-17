Dodgers Freddie Freeman added to NL All-Star team

article

It's been a rollercoaster week for Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Widely considered to be one of the biggest snubs for this year's National League All-Star team, Freeman was added to the roster Sunday, just two days before the game.

The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter Sunday evening, saying simply, "All-Star, Freddie Freeman." The nod will be Freeman's sixth All-Star game appearance, the most recent being last season's game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

SUGGESTED: LA Dodgers set to host 1st All-Star Game in decades

Freeman leads Major League Baseball in hits going into the All-Star break and is fourth in MLB in batting average. He will be replacing the New York Mets' outfielder Starling Marte, according to MLB.

The news of Freeman's selection comes on the heels of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout being scratched from the game due to lingering back spasms. Trout will be replaced by Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France on the American League roster.