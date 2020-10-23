Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
5
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Ventura County Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
High Wind Watch
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Dodgers Foundation spreading cheers across greater LA area

By
Published 
Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Impact of the LA Dodger’s Foundation

LOS ANGELES - There’s nothing better than the smiles on the faces of children to make you feel good. 

The Dodgers Foundation is, you might say, in the smile business.  

Since 1995, the Foundation has been helping people throughout the greater LA area with food giveaways, shoes, clothing, building baseball fields, teaching baseball and softball, mentoring programs... the list goes on!

The Foundation’s Executive Director, Nichol Whiteman, told me, "the essence of this is to tackle the most pressing problems facing some of the most challenged communities in Los Angeles. Our vision is every Angeleno regardless of neighborhood or zip code should have the opportunity to thrive."   

I spent a bit of time on Friday at Friends of the Children, a nonprofit mentoring group dedicated to helping young people who are in foster care, or may become foster children or may be ‘’impacted’’ by the system.  

The Foundation gave away about 200 pairs of new Nike Jumpman athletic shoes to their kids on Friday.    

Director Thomas Lee told me, "Working with the Foundation is a huge deal. It’s one of the critical moments where we find ourselves building a village of support."

The Foundation is mostly fan and community-driven. Those who've caught games at Dodgers Stadium have probably seen the 50-50 fundraiser in the ballpark, with contributions by players as well.

They’re always innovating. In fact, you probably are familiar with a new and different fundraising concept this year during the COVID-19 shortened season, the fan cutouts!

They sold about 11,000 of them and raised almost $2 million.  Go Blue!    