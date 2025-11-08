Dodgers fans pay it forward amid tragedy, donate $30K to Toronto children’s hospital

The Brief Los Angeles Dodgers fans donated $30,000 to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children during the World Series, inspired by pitcher Alex Vesia's family tragedy. Some Toronto players wore No. 51 on their hats to honor Vesia's family, prompting fans to donate $51 each to the hospital. The donation trend was reportedly inspired by Blue Jays fans who contributed to Seattle Children's Hospital during the American League Championship Series.



Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers may bleed blue, but they also have a heart of gold.

During the World Series, fans opened up their hearts and wallets to donate to a pediatric hospital in Toronto, demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship.

While there was plenty of trash talk in the stands, on the field, and on social media during the riveting seven-game series, some fans also showed compassion for a great cause. Before the Fall Classic began, it was announced that pitcher Alex Vesia would miss the series due to a family matter.

During the series, Toronto’s Chris Bassitt, Seranthony Dominguez, Mason Fluharty, and Louis Verland joined the Dodgers by wearing No. 51 on the side of their hats to show respect and honor the Vesia family.

No. 51 became a key number as fans and baseball commentators donated $51 to the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto. Overall, $30,000 was donated during the series, the hospital announced.

"This will advance care, research and education for patients and families. Thank you for hitting it out of the park!", hospital officials wrote on social media.

Days after the Dodgers won their second consecutive championship, Vesia provided a devastating update, revealing that his family was dealing with the tragic loss of their baby girl.

The Toronto Star reported that the donations were inspired by 150 Blue Jays fans who donated money to the Seattle Children’s Hospital during the American League Championship Series. The trend continued during the World Series after some Dodgers fans on Reddit banded together with the desire to pay it forward.