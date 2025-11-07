Dodgers' Alex Vesia, wife share devastating update about their family

article

The Brief Alex and Kayla Vesia posted on social media Friday, Nov. 7 that their baby girl had passed away. Kayla announced her pregnancy in April. Alex stepped away from playing in the World Series due to a family matter.



The Vesias posted on Instagram saying, "Sterling Sol Vesia🪽Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her. Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them. Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort. Lastly, we’d like to thank Cedars Sinai and all the medical staff who helped Kayla and Sterling. Every person we came across was truly so incredible."

Kayla announced her pregnancy online in April.

On Oct. 23, just one day before Game 1 of the World Series, the Dodgers announced that Vesia would be tending to a "deeply personal family matter." He did not play in any of the World Series games against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Since joining the Dodgers in 2021 via trade with the Miami Marlins, Alex Vesia has been the Boys in Blue's specialist when it came to facing left-handed hitters or going against opposing sluggers late into games.

This postseason, the 29-year-old reliever threw 4⅔ innings and allowed two earned runs on a 3.86 ERA. Vesia was lights out in the 2024 postseason as he threw 5⅔ innings and allowed zero runs on two hits en route to being a member of the Bullpen Dawgs that helped the Boys in Blue win the World Series that year.