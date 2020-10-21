Dodgers' Dustin May struggles in loss to Rays in World Series Game 2

article

The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to build off their successful series opener after a disappointing 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series.

Rays pitcher Blake Snell kept the Dodgers hitters at bay, striking out 9 Los Angeles batters in four-plus innings. Snell allowed two earned runs before getting pulled from the mound in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers fell on a 1-0 hole after Los Angeles’ Tony Gonsolin gave up a solo home run to Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe in the first inning.

Gonsolin was pulled from the game at the top of the second inning. The 26-year-old righty threw 1 ⅓ innings and Lowe’s homer ended up being the only hit and earned run that Gonsolin allowed in his brief appearance.

The Rays padded their lead to 3-0 in the 4th inning after Tampa Bay's Joey Wendle hit a 2-run double off Los Angeles' Dustin May. Brandon Lowe then smacked a 2-run home run, his second homer of the game, giving the Rays a 5-0 cusion in the top of the fifth inning.

May allowed 3 earned runs in 1 ⅓ innings in relief.

Dodgers' Chris Taylor finally put Los Angeles on board with a 2-run homer in the following frame. However, it didn't take long for the Rays to strike back as Tampa Bay's Ji-Man Choi scored on a sacrifice fly from Joey Wendle to put the Dodgers in a 6-2 hole.

Solo homers from Will Smith and Corey Seager cut the Rays' lead to 6-4 but it wasn't enough for Los Angeles, as the best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Prior to that, the Boys in Blue swept their NL West rival, the San Diego Padres, in three games in the division series. The Dodgers also swept the Milwaukee Brewers in two games to secure a spot in the ALDS.

The Tampa Bay Rays captured the franchise’s second American League pennant after beating the Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the championship series. Prior to the ALCS, the Rays beat their hated rivals, the New York Yankees, in the division series. Tampa Bay swept the Toronto Blue Jays in two games to punch their ticket to the ALDS.

DID SOMEONE SAY FREE TACO?

Thanks to Dodgers star Mookie Betts stealing second base during Tuesday's Game 1, Americans everywhere can get a free taco from Taco Bell.

The giveaway is a part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion for the 2020 World Series. After Betts swiped second during the fifth inning of the series opener, anyone can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from participating Taco Bell locations in the U.S.

Fans can take advantage of the offer on Wednesday, October 28 while supplies last, according to the fast-food giant's website.

SERIES SCHEDULE

You can catch the entire action on FOX 11.

Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3 Final.

Game 2: Rays 6, Dodgers 4 Final.

Game 3: Friday, October 23, 5:08 p.m. PT. Probable starters: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) vs. Charlie Morton (Rays)

Game 4: Saturday, October 24, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 5: Sunday, October 25, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 6*: Tuesday, October 27, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Wednesday, October 28, 5:09 p.m. PT

* = If necessary