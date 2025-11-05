Dodgers' Will Smith to work celebratory 'shift' at Raising Cane's in Hollywood

The Brief Celebration Shift: Dodgers catcher Will Smith will work a special shift at Raising Cane's in Hollywood to celebrate the team's 2025 World Series Championship. Exclusive Event: The event, taking place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., will feature Smith interacting with pre-selected fans; it is not open to the public. Expansion Plans: Raising Cane's is set to open new locations in Southern California, including Victorville, Canoga Park, and Universal CityWalk, by the end of the year.



The "Fresh Prince" is set to roll up his sleeves at a popular fast-food chain in Hollywood this Wednesday to celebrate the Dodgers' 2025 World Series Championship.

What we know:

Where there's a "Will," there's a way!

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith came up big when he hit a go-ahead home run in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the World Series. This pivotal moment helped secure the Boys in Blue as back-to-back champions.

On Wednesday, the clutch connoisseur will transition from behind the plate to behind the counter, working a "shift" at Raising Cane's in Hollywood, located at Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Smith will engage with pre-selected fans in attendance. Please note that the event is not open to the public.

Smith's teammates, Kike Hernandez and Mookie Betts, have worked similar celebratory shifts in the past.

What's next:

Raising Cane's plans to expand its presence in Southern California, with new locations set to open by the end of the year in Victorville, Canoga Park, and Universal CityWalk.

