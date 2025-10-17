Raising Cane's to open new location in Hollywood, sparking fast-food chicken showdown

The Brief Raising Cane's is expanding out West. One of its newest locations will be in Hollywood, directly across the street from Chick-fil-A. The Hollywood is set to open on Nov. 4.



In what is set to be a battle between two fast-food chicken chains, a new Raising Cane’s location is set to open soon in Hollywood.

The Hollywood location, near the Walk of Fame, will offer residents and tourists plenty of options, as it will be directly across the street from Chick-fil-A and about a block away from In-N-Out Burger.

What we know:

The Hollywood Raising Cane’s will be located at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue, replacing Kevin Hart’s former vegan chain, Hart House. Hart House closed all four of its locations last year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kevin Hart's vegan restaurant chain closes all locations

Known for its signature sauce, Raising Cane’s opened its first location in Louisiana in August 1996. Since then, it has expanded nationwide. Raising Cane’s opened its first Southern California location in Costa Mesa in 2015.

A new Raising Cane's is under construction at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood. (Kelli Johnson KTTV)

What's next:

Raising Cane’s Hollywood location is set to open on Nov. 4.