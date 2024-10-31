Dodger-themed Pizzeria in Chinatown honors LA spirit

LaSorted's Pizzeria, a new Dodger-themed pizzeria in Chinatown, has been open for less than a month but is quickly gaining a loyal fan base. Its appeal lies not only in the pizza but also in the passion of its owner, lifelong Dodger fan Tommy Brockert.

"There's no pizzeria claiming LA proper," Brockert said. "It's like 'New York style' or 'New York pizzeria'—like, why don't we just have a pizzeria for ourselves? And here we are!"

The walls of LaSorted's Pizzeria are covered in Dodger memorabilia, a testament to Brockert's dedication to his favorite team and city. Childhood photos show Brockert as a young Dodger fan, and photos line a wall chronicling his life. From photos that doubled as centerpieces at his Bar Mitzvah to a picture of him and his wife opening their first business during the pandemic, each piece tells a story.

A special "wall of fame" in the restaurant is dedicated to Brockert's longtime friend and season ticket partner, Heidi, who passed away.

"This is everything that she ever wanted for us to experience, so I had to pay her some respect," Brockert said, visibly emotional.

The restaurant's name, a tribute to longtime Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda, has a unique story. During a Burning Man festival, Brockert helped a newcomer set up his camp, leading to a nickname that stuck.

"I got him a place to stay; I got him electricity, and he knew I was a Dodger fan," Brockert said. "He knows my name's Tommy, and because I 'sorted him' out, it was, 'MAN, Tommy LASORTED!' And I went, 'That is so good!'"

LaSorted's Pizzeria isn't just about pizza—it's a celebration of Los Angeles and its people. Brockert, who began making pizza during the pandemic, draws from his favorite styles to create unique, LA-inspired pies.

"The diversity of LA is real—behind all the glitz and glamour, there's real hardworking people that really make this city go round," Brockert said. "And this is for them. Forever Dodgers, forever LA."