Dodger Stadium workers protest wages, working conditions

Dodger Stadium workers protested outside the stadium Saturday ahead of the team's game against the New York Yankees, demanding better working conditions.

The group of ushers, security, groundskeepers and janitorial workers gathered outside Gate A at the stadium Saturday, demanding better wages and calling out unfair labor practices. The workers are part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) US Service Workers west. According to the union, the group has been without a collective bargaining agreement since March.

Eddie Torres has been a security officer at Dodger Stadium for 25 years. He said "nobody wants to take it further than it has to go, but I'm ready. Twenty-five years. That says a lot, and I'm hoping that they see it."

One protester said that what the union is asking for is "what a person needs to live in Los Angeles. To be able to support their families, to be able to support themselves."

The union would not say what the Dodger organization has offered them so far, just that it's well below what they're asking for.

The group said a strike authorization vote could come by June 17, with a potential strike scheduled to start on July 3, just before the July 4 holiday and the Dodgers' last home stand before the 2023 MLB All-Star break.

The Dodgers faced a similar situation this time last season, as concession workers threatened to strike ahead of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, which the Dodgers hosted. The more than 1,000 workers decided not to strike just days before the game.

In a statement to FOX 11, the Dodgers organization said that the club is "in active negotiations with the Union and we fully expect that the parties will reach an agreement soon.

The protesters went to work after their demonstration.