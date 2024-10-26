Mom, daughter with cancer use Dodgers' World Series run for motivation

article

One family from Rancho Cucamonga is using the Dodgers for extra strength this October as they watch the World Series from a hospital room.

"All of the nurses know we’re Dodgers fans," said Genith Duran.

Last summer, Genith was diagnosed with breast cancer. While the family was doing tests and treatments for that, they learned Genith’s 19-year-old daughter Cassidy had brain cancer.

"When we found out, it was like, okay I've got this," said Cassidy Duran. "I knew I was going to come out of it."

"God has been on our side," said Genith. "He’s had the right people help us through all this."

The two ended up having surgery just one day apart.

"It’s something a mother can’t imagine," said Genith. "Seeing her go through the surgery, not knowing how she was going to come out of it, [it was tough]."

"It’s unimaginable, the occurrence both of them simultaneously," said Saul Duran, Genith’s husband. "The stress level has gone through the roof, I guess you could say."

Genith and Cassidy have been in and out of the hospital this last year. Through that, the Duran family says their love for the Dodgers has been like an extra medicine.

On Friday night, they all watched Game 1 of the World Series from Cassidy’s hospital room. They said they cheered very loudly when Freddie Freeman hit the walk-off grand slam.

"It was pretty loud in here," said Saul. "It was pretty intense."

"I’ll be half asleep, and I’ll see the game going on and be like, yay," said Cassidy.

Both Genith and Cassidy still have more treatments to go, but they say they’d love an opportunity to attend a World Series game.

If you’d like to help the family pay for costs associated with their treatments, tap or click here.

As for the Dodgers, the Durans are confident they’ll win the World Series.

"I say Dodgers in 6," said Cassidy.