Dodger dad goes viral after catching foul ball while holding baby and beer

One Dodger dad was arguably the MVP during Sunday afternoon’s Dodgers game in Elysian Park after showcasing some remarkable multitasking skills.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shared a video on Twitter of a father seated behind the outfield who managed to catch a foul ball with his bare hand, while also holding his beer and his baby in a carrier that was strapped to his chest.

"A beverage, a baby and a baseball," a Dodgers' announcer is heard saying after the impressive play.

The Dodgers also shared a picture of the dad with his young child with the caption "Dad power."

The "Boys in Blue" beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3.

