'Do not drink' water warning issued for part of Santa Paula

Some residents in Santa Paula are strongly urged not to drink tap water due to a "break-in" at the city's main reservoir, according to officials.

In a memo to affected residents, officials said the tank will be drained and disinfected before returning to service. To see maps of the affected areas, tap or click here.

Tap water should not be used for drinking or cooking, but is ok for bathing, officials said.

The city has issued the following tips to the affected residents:

Do not use your tap water; only use bottled water. Residents can buy bottled water or pick up water from a city distribution center at the Water Treatment Plant, 532 Main St. behind the Community Center from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must bring your own containers.

Do not try and treat the water yourself. Boiling, freezing, filtering, addingchlorine or other disinfectants, or letting water stand will not make the water safe.

Officials said residents will be informed when the water is safe. They hope to resolve this within the next 24-72 hours.