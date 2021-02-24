Disneyland vaccine site shutting down temporarily amid weather concerns

article

The Disneyland COVID-19 vaccine site is shutting down for at least 24 hours due to weather concerns.

The Disneyland site will be closed Thursday, February 25 due to forecasted high winds. Weather permitting, Orange County is hoping to reopen the Disneyland site on Friday, February 26.

Residents looking to reschedule must check their Othena account. Click here for more information.

VACCINE FINDER | ORANGE COUNTY

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

