Disneyland vaccination site to close temporarily due to lack of supply

article

The mega vaccination site at Disneyland will temporarily close due to a lack of vaccine supply.

The site will close Thursday, Feb. 18 through Monday, Feb. 22.

The site at Santa Ana College will also temporarily close starting Saturday, Feb. 20. A reopening date has not been determined.

The opening of the Anaheim Convention Center site has also been delayed; they were scheduled to open Wednesday, Feb. 24.

RELATED: Anaheim Convention Center to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site

The vaccination site at Soka University will remain open to provide residents with a second-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Advertisement

Orange County officials say severe weather across the country has delayed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to California. The county says their expected Moderna vaccine delivery for Feb. 16 did not arrive.

"As a result, Moderna vaccine inventory is very low. State guidance encourages dispensing all vaccine supplies as quickly as possible and does not allow for maintaining a large inventory in reserve," read a statement from the county.

The Disney Super POD site primarily dispenses the Moderna vaccine. Soka University and Santa Ana College primarily dispense the Pfizer vaccine

Anyone who has an appointment at one of these sites will receive a notification through the Othena app about rescheduling.

Vaccination appointments are currently available to individuals under the "Phase 1a, all tiers" distribution group. This includes health care workers, and those who are 65 years of age or over.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.