Anaheim Convention Center to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Orange County officials announced they would open another vaccine distribution point at the Anaheim Convention Center to dole out booster shots for those inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.

The new site is set to open on Feb. 24 for those inoculated with Moderna to get their booster shot.

After Feb. 24, only the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at Disneyland for the first and booster shots and the convention center will be where Moderna shots, including boosters, will be administered, officials said Wednesday.

The county has been receiving 35,000 to 40,000 vaccines a week, but if it received more it could open new sites for inoculations, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said.

Orange County has met the state's threshold to reopen schools for kindergarten through sixth grade, but most of the schools in the county have already been open for some sort combination of virtual and direct learning.

Anaheim Elementary School District has plans to resume in-person learning March 15. Buena Park School District is phasing in in-person instruction to start on Monday.

The number of infected inmates in the county's jails was down to 13 with one hospitalized and officials waiting on results from 282 tests.

County attorneys at a court hearing on Tuesday said 186 inmates 65 and older or who have underlying health conditions making them especially vulnerable to COVID-19 have been vaccinated. Another 110 declined shots.

