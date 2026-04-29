Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge' expands timeline to include original trilogy characters

The Brief Disneyland has officially expanded the timeline of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," allowing characters from the original trilogy to appear alongside sequel-era figures. Starting April 29, iconic characters like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo will roam the land, accompanied by John Williams’ legendary scores. While Disney confirmed "screen-used" props from "Andor" are now hidden in the land, the specific identity and locations of these items remain a mystery.



Disneyland has officially broken the chronological seal on "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," transitioning the immersive land into a multi-era experience that spans the entire saga.

What we know:

Starting April 29, the Black Spire Outpost moves beyond its original sequel-era setting to welcome legendary heroes and villains from the original trilogy.

The 14-acre land, which previously took place strictly between "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker," now features a "roaming timeline."

Visitors can now encounter Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo. These icons join existing characters like the Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, and Rey.

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To enhance the atmosphere, the land’s ambient audio now includes John Williams’ scores from the first six films, featuring motifs like the "Force Theme" and "The Emperor."

The "Aurebesh Collection" of merchandise and new novelty items like the Salvaged Protocol Droid Bucket are also available for purchase starting Wednesday.

Beginning April 29, 2026, visitors to Batuu may find Darth Vader, Imperial Stormtroopers, and other iconic Star Wars characters inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., as the land expands its timeline to include more St Expand

What's next:

The next major milestone is scheduled for May 22, when the "Smugglers Run" attraction receives a significant content update.

Pilots will be able to engage in new adventures featuring locations such as the planet Coruscant, the gas giant Bespin, and the wreckage of the second Death Star above the forest moon of Endor.