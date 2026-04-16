Disneyland unveils new Han Solo to mixed reviews: ‘Worst wig ever’

The Brief Disneyland has introduced a new Han Solo meet-and-greet character for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, inspired by Harrison Ford’s original portrayal. A promotional clip on X has surpassed one million views, sparking a divided response from fans regarding the character's appearance. Han Solo will officially debut alongside Luke, Leia, and Darth Vader starting April 29.



Disneyland has officially unveiled a new Han Solo character encounter for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, inspired by Harrison Ford’s original portrayal of the iconic smuggler. While a promotional clip has already garnered over a million views, fan reaction remains divided ahead of the character's debut later this month.

What we know:

The new Han Solo is a meet-and-greet character for Galaxy's Edge. The addition brings a brand new face to the park's "galaxy far, far away," allowing guests to interact with a character based on the legendary film franchise.

What they're saying:

Reaction to the new character reveal is mixed, with some fans praising the addition and others expressing disappointment. One user wrote, "He's no Harrison Ford." Another user commented, "worst wig ever."

What's next:

Han Solo will be joined at Disneyland by Luke, Leia, and Darth Vader starting April 29. Fans and park-goers can expect to see the new character in person as part of the updated lineup of classic Star Wars legends.

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