Disney launches Lightning Lane Premier Pass: What to know

The Brief Lightning Lane Premier Pass allows one-time entry to each available Lightning Lane experience in both of the Disneyland Resort theme parks. Beginning October 23, the Disneyland Resort will begin piloting the rollout of Lightning Lane Premier Pass. Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be priced at $400 per person, per day for park visits through December 31, 2024.



Disney has revealed its new service offering expedited entry to attractions at its theme parks - the Lightning Lane Premier Pass.

Launching on Oct. 23, the premier pass gives parkgoers a one-time entry to each available Lightning Lane entrance in the theme park they're visiting that day.

This includes attractions included in both Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass.

Here's what you need to know.

How does a Premier Pass work?

Guests will get one-time entry to each available Lightning Lane attraction for one day—including top attractions available with Lightning Lane Single Pass.

You'll be able to ride the Lightning Lane attractions you want, when you want. With the premier pass, you don't need to choose a specific arrival time.

According to Disney, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass will also include unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos, and PhotoPass Lenses, which "let you transform your photos with Disney-themed, augmented-reality effects."

You’ll be able to track a list of Lightning Lane attractions that remain available for your day—and which ones you’ve already redeemed in the Disneyland app.

What does a Premier Pass include?

Available attractions for Disneyland are scheduled to include:

Autopia, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones, It's A Small World, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Pirates of the Caribbean, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Space Mountain, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Available attractions for California Adventure are scheduled to include:

Goofy’s Sky School, Grizzly River Run, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, Incredicoaster, The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!, Radiator Springs Racers, Soarin’ Around the World, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

How can I get a Premier Pass?

Passes will be offered on a first come, first-serve basis in very limited quantities each day, according to Disney. Prices vary based on the date and theme park you're visiting.

You'll be able to obtain a pass beginning two days before your theme park reservation as an add-on to your theme park ticket.

How much is a Premier Pass?

According to Disney, the new offering costs $400 per person, per day for park visits through Dec. 31, 2024.

Beginning in 2025, pricing will vary by date and demand within a $300 to $400 range.

What about the current Lightning Lane Multi Pass system?

The current Lightning Lane Multi Pass system, where guests have to pick a return time for attractions, will still be available.

The new Lightning Lane Premier Pass is just an additional option for guests.

To learn more about the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, visit Disneyland's website by tapping or clicking here.