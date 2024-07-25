Disneyland's Haunted Mansion reopening date announced

article

Following a nearly six-month closure, Disneyland's Haunted Mansion ride is set to reopen just in time for Halloween!

"Haunted Mansion Holiday," the popular spooky overlay featuring Jack Skellington and friends from "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," will open July 29, Disney Parks announced.

The ride closed for refurbishment in January 2024. The grounds of the Haunted Mansion will have an expanded outdoor queue with enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop next to the attraction’s exit. Some of that enhanced theming will include ties to more stories and new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat.

Guests will also be able to use a new virtual queue.

Meanwhile, inside, the iconic ballroom scene will feature a gingerbread house with an all-new design for this year.

A new elevator exit will also be built from the Haunted Mansion for guests with disabilities, and park officials said enhancements will also be made to the plaza adjacent to Tiana's Palace.

