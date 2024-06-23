Din Tai Fung in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland opening soon

Din Tai Fung has revealed more details about the grand opening of its highly-anticipated location in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland.

The new location at 1547 S. Disneyland Drive will be the chain's first-ever standalone restaurant.

A soft opening will be held Monday, June 24. If you were hoping to snag a reservation though, you're out of luck since all available time slots have been booked for the day.

The 7,500-square-foot restaurant will open for full service in July. An exact date wasn't immediately released.

"Opening our first standalone location in Downtown Disney District is an exciting chapter for us. We are immensely honored and excited to bring Asian-focused dining to the Downtown Disney District," said Aaron Yang, Vice President of Din Tai Fung USA. "We’re looking forward to serving guests from around the world as they visit during their theme park adventures and we hope to invite them along on the Din Tai Fung journey celebrating culinary excellence and authenticity."

The Anaheim location will feature two dining rooms, a climate-controlled patio area, and a suspended installation over the circular central bar with traditional style Chinese pendants.

To make reservations, visit Din Tai Fung’s website or the restaurant’s Yelp page.

DTF opened its first U.S. location in Arcadia and has more than two dozen locations across the country.