ICE raid in Oxnard draws crowd of protesters

At least one person was taken into custody during an immigration raid conducted by federal authorities in Oxnard on Wednesday.

SkyFOX was over the scene at North A Street and Palm near Oxnard Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m. where officers were seen surrounding a business called Oasis.

Protesters formed a crowd nearby.

No other information was immediately available.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and California Border Patrol for comment.