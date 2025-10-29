ICE raid in Oxnard draws crowd of protesters
OXNARD, Calif. - At least one person was taken into custody during an immigration raid conducted by federal authorities in Oxnard on Wednesday.
SkyFOX was over the scene at North A Street and Palm near Oxnard Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m. where officers were seen surrounding a business called Oasis.
Protesters formed a crowd nearby.
No other information was immediately available.
FOX 11 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and California Border Patrol for comment.