ICE raid in Oxnard draws crowd of protesters

By
Published  October 29, 2025 7:57am PDT
Immigration
Protesters respond to scene of ICE raid in Oxnard

At least one person was taken into custody.

OXNARD, Calif. - At least one person was taken into custody during an immigration raid conducted by federal authorities in Oxnard on Wednesday. 

SkyFOX was over the scene at North A Street and Palm near Oxnard Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m. where officers were seen surrounding a business called Oasis.

Protesters formed a crowd nearby. 

No other information was immediately available.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and California Border Patrol for comment. 

