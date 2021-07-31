Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for Riverside County districts
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - After students, teachers, and parents had no choice but to adjust to virtual learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the majority of California students will return to school campuses in August.
In Destination Education, FOX 11 is going in-depth to cover the critical issues facing students, parents, and educators in the new school year as they return full-time for in-person instruction.
Below you'll find a full list of when each school district will begin for the 2021-22 academic year in Riverside County:
Wednesday, August 4
Palm Springs Unified School District
Perris Union High School District
Thursday, August 5
Beaumont Unified School District
Romoland School District
San Jacinto Unified School District
Friday, August 6
Alvord Unified School District
Jurupa Unified School District
Monday, August 9
Nuview Union School District
Palo Verde Unified School District
Riverside Unified School District
Val Verde Unified School District
Tuesday, August 10
Hemet Unified School District
Wednesday, August 11
Lake Elsinore Unified School District
Menifee Union School District
Moreno Valley Unified School District
Murrieta Valley Unified School District
Temecula Valley Unified School District
Thursday, August 12
Coachella Valley Unified School District
Desert Center Unified School District
Perris Elementary School District
Wednesday, August 18
Desert Sands Unified School District
