Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for Riverside County districts

After students, teachers, and parents had no choice but to adjust to virtual learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the majority of California students will return to school campuses in August.

In Destination Education, FOX 11 is going in-depth to cover the critical issues facing students, parents, and educators in the new school year as they return full-time for in-person instruction.

Below you'll find a full list of when each school district will begin for the 2021-22 academic year in Riverside County:

Wednesday, August 4

Palm Springs Unified School District

Perris Union High School District

Thursday, August 5

Beaumont Unified School District

Romoland School District

San Jacinto Unified School District

Friday, August 6

Alvord Unified School District

Jurupa Unified School District

Monday, August 9

Nuview Union School District

Palo Verde Unified School District

Riverside Unified School District

Val Verde Unified School District

Tuesday, August 10

Hemet Unified School District

Wednesday, August 11

Lake Elsinore Unified School District

Menifee Union School District

Moreno Valley Unified School District

Murrieta Valley Unified School District

Temecula Valley Unified School District

Thursday, August 12

Coachella Valley Unified School District

Desert Center Unified School District

Perris Elementary School District

Wednesday, August 18

Desert Sands Unified School District

