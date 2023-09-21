Deputies testing video chat option for drivers when they get pulled over

To reduce tension and nervousness related to interacting with law enforcement, deputies in Los Angeles County are testing out SafeStop, a technology that allows cops to communicate with drivers through an app.

Here's how it works – Say you're on San Vicente Boulevard, you run a red light and next thing you know, you have red lights in your rearview mirror.

What happens next is you and the deputy communicate through a videochat before the deputy walks up to your car.

LASD's West Hollywood station is the first to try this out. Deputies there will be on a 6-month trial with the pilot program.

"As we move through the trial we'll expand it, probably from our traffic deputies to other patrol deputies as well and see how it goes," said Captain Bill Moulder from the West Hollywood station. "It's a great tool. It's a great public safety technology option and so as the more opportunities we have to test out different kinds of technology when interacting with our community, it is really beneficial to help us provide better service and I think to ensure better safety for our community."

The app's confounder Jackson Lallas says it is a way to bring down the tension between the cop and the driver in those tense moments. Lallas said those willing to try the app are eligible for a possible $20 rebate if you get a ticket.